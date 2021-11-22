Three die with Covid-19 and 1,469 positive cases confirmed in last 24 hours - 11,930 have tested positive in the last seven days

That brings the death toll here to 2,843.

There has been 42 deaths of people with Covid-19 in the last seven days.

There are now 378 people being treated for the virus in NI hospitals - 42 of which are in ICU.

There are now 35 cases of Covis-19 in NI Care Homes.

Meanwhile hospital occupancy is sitting at 103%.

A total of 11,930 have tested positive in the last seven days - which is up from 10,368 in the previous seven days.

A NHS hospital ward

