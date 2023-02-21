Tickets are now available for Shane's Castle May Day Steam Rally on April 30 and May 1

According to SHANE'S CASTLE MAY DAY STEAM RALLY Sunday 30th April & Monday 1st May 2023 tickets for the event now cost –

** £10 for a concession ticket

** £6 for a 1 day child ticket

**£30 for a 1 day family ticket

**£12 for a 1 day adult ticket.

According to their website, those who attend can look forward to ‘steam engines rides, a huge fairground with more than thirty rides and side shows and two mobile open farms with lots of animals for the kids to cuddle and caress’.

‘In the main arena there are continuous displays of stunt driving and riding, sheepdog working demonstrations, RTC rescue demonstrations, Birds of Prey flying displays, Army Displays and demonstrations etc.

‘Catering facilities cover the traditional range of fast foods such as burgers, pasties, fish and chips, crepes, hog roast etc.

‘There is a bars, at the Old Station. The Craft Marquee has more than 50 stalls selling all kinds of goods including pens, paper products, pictures, jewellery, hats, scarves, cushions, badges, antiques, jams, preserves, chutneys, honey, curries, health products and so on.

‘The Trade Stand area has over 70 stands selling new and used tools and engineering equipment, autojumble, antiques, furniture, pictures and paintings, clothing, toys, garden furniture, house clearances, bric-a-brac and much, much more.’

Organisers say the rally is ‘a great family day out as it is designed to be Family Friendly and provides entertainment for all members of the family: mums, dads, the kids and granny and grandad too! In fact, all ages from three to ninety three!’

Niamh Kelly ad Shane Brooks , on the engine at the Stradbally Steam Rally

They ask those hoping to attend to look at www.shanescastlesteamrally and Facebook page Facebook.com/ShanesCastleSteam which has lots more information for visitors