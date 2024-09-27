Tickets now 'limited' for £1-a-head Olympic and Paralympic celebration at Belfast's SEE Arena on October 3

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Tickets to the upcoming evening of celebration for Northern Ireland’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes are now “limited”, say the organisers.

​The event will take place in Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 3, marking the success of the Province’s competitors.

The Department for Communities (which is staging the event) said it will feature medallists, and “participants from across the range of Olympic and Paralympic events” as well as music from DJ Pete Snodden and singer Ryan McMullan.

It said there are “a limited number of tickets remaining”, which cost £1 and are available onlin via Ticketmaster or the SSE directly.

Double medallist Daniel Wiffen meets friends and fans in his home village of Magheralin after returning home from Paris

The event on Thursday is “an opportunity for us to join together and applaud all those who took part in a remarkable chapter in our sporting history” said minister Gordon Lyons.

He told the News Letter it would be “an Olympic celebration worthy of the fantastic achievements” of the competitors.

"But more than that – we're going to create a lasting legacy for the future where we inspire the next generation to get involved in sport, and to achieve success at the highest levels.

"I hope you will join us on Thursday, October 3, for what will be an amazing celebration.”

At the Paris Olympics, the following six competitors took home seven medals between them:

• Rhys McClenaghan of Newtownards (aged 25, gold, pommel horse, Ireland);

• Daniel Wiffen of Magheralin, Co Armagh (aged 23, gold in 800m freestyle, bronze in 1500m freestyle, Ireland);

• Philip Doyle of Banbridge (aged 31, bronze, double sculls, Ireland);

• Jack McMillan of Belfast (aged 24, gold, 4x200m freestyle relay, Team GB);

• Rebecca Shorten of Belfast (aged 30, silver, coxless four rowing, Team GB);

• And Hannah Scott of Coleraine (aged 25, gold, quadruple sculls, Team GB).