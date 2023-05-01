Titanic Distillers open Belfast's first working whiskey distillery in almost 90 years

Drinks company Titanic Distillers has invested almost £8 million to convert the historic Titanic Pumphouse, in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, into a new distillery and visitor centre on the site where Titanic last rested on dry ground, before her maiden voyage.

A listed building, the pumphouse, and neighbouring Thompson Graving Dry Dock, first opened in 1911 to service and accommodate the massive White Star transatlantic liners Olympic and Titanic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, 112 years later, visitors can explore the historic site, experience the workings of the new distillery, and hear the story of Belfast’s whiskey tradition, why it disappeared and how it has now returned at the Pumphouse, the new home of Titanic Distillers.

Raising a toast on opening day were Titanic Distillers Visitor Attraction and Site Managers Ruairi Burns and Alex Shannon

As the first paying visitors entered the pumphouse on Friday morning, they were greeted by the giant words ‘Blood, Sweat and Years’ emblazoned on a huge wall at the entrance to the distillery, inspired by the men who worked in Belfast’s shipyard more than a century ago.

“This is a momentous day for everyone at Titanic Distillers and indeed for the city of Belfast,” director Peter Lavery said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To quote our slogan, there has certainly been a lot of ‘Blood, Sweat and Years’ invested over the years in getting this project over the line and I couldn’t be prouder as I stand here today in this historic building as we open our doors to tourists for the very first time.

“The pumphouse is such an important and authentic part of Belfast’s history and of the Titanic story, so as custodians, we have always been aware of our huge responsibility to preserve the integrity of this amazing building and its surrounds.

The first visitors through the door on opening day were Patricia Forsythe (left centre) from East Belfast and Lisa Kelly from Carrickfergus, who each received a complimentary bottle of whiskey from Titanic Distillers directors Peter Lavery (left) and Stephen Symington.

“Having survived remarkably well for more than 100 years, the building was in much need of repair but we have lovingly and painstakingly restored it to its former glory and are thrilled to be able to maintain and secure its long-term future – as a must-see tourism attraction for Belfast and the city’s first working distillery since the 1930s and the days of prohibition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to Titanic Distillers at Thompson Dock will have a chance to view the distillery’s three new Forsyth’s stills, situated on a mezzanine floor overlooking the original Gwynne pumping engines which are deep in the building’s pump-well.

All of the original pump equipment and associated internal historic features of the building have been retained and are available to view as part of the associated visitor tours, while the exterior includes a new food and beverage area.

For £10, visitors can enjoy the Dock Tour, a one-hour guided experience of the exterior dry dock, including a 66-step descent into the historic location where Titanic last rested on dry land.

The Signature Tour, which costs £25, is a 60-minute fully guided tour of the distillery, located within the historic pumphouse, a walk-through the distillation process followed by a ‘sensory experience’ and tasting of Titanic Distillers award-winning Irish spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premium (£40) and Legacy (£100) Tours are also available – both of which include tours of the distillery, pumphouse and Thompson Dock, lasting two hours and 150 minutes respectively.