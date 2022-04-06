Titanic history going under the hammer in Belfast auction

One hundred and ten years after the ill-fated liner tragically sank, a number of items associated with her will be auctioned in east Belfast, a short distance from the Harland and Wolff shipyard where she was built.

The White Star Line vessel was one of the most luxurious ever built back in 1912, but despite being described as unsinkable, she foundered after striking an iceberg on her maiden voyage to New York with the loss of more then 1,500 lives.

Among the survivors, American human-rights activist Brown went on to assist others by establishing the Survivor’s Committee, raising almost $10,000 (£7,650) for those left destitute by the disaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A deck of Patience cards, a chequered handkerchief and a postcard, which all belonged to British lawyer, suffragette, political activist and Titanic survivor, Elise Bowerman, one of the lots for sale in the Bloomfield Auctions Titanic sale on Tuesday, April 26.

Items associated with Ms Brown and fellow survivor Elsie Bowerman will be among the Titanic, White Star Line, Harland & Wolff, Jewellery and Collectors’ Sale later this month.

Karl Bennett, managing director of Bloomfield Auctions’ said he expects mammoth global interest in Ms Brown’s items.

“As part of the sale, Molly’s White Star Line embroidered deck chair blanket, which was in her possession when she was travelling on the Titanic, will be going under the hammer, as will an engraved trinket box that was given to Molly by her husband upon her safe return to New York,” he said.

“We also have a diamond encrusted Legion of Honour medal that was awarded to Molly by the French for her charitable efforts during World War One.

“Accompanying these items are a host of documents relating to the famous actor Errol Flynn, which also make reference to Molly’s items.

“Molly truly led a fascinating life and was inspirational in all that she managed to achieve, especially for a woman during that time. We still continue to see remnants of her achievements even into the present day as the American youth justice system is based on the one she previously created in Colorado.”

He added: “We also have a postcard of Elsie Bowerman, who interestingly was on the same lifeboat as Molly, as well as a chequered handkerchief and a deck of Patience playing cards that were owned by her.”

Items going under the hammer also include a launch stub, reputedly owned by a friend of former Harland & Wolff managing director Thomas Andrews, a cut-throat razor belonging to Titanic lookout Alfred Evans and a discharge certificate for officer J Boxhall.

“The launch stub is something that would’ve been given to dignitaries,” Mr Bennett said.