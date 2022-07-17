Today is the one-year anniversary of Pastor James McConnell’s death

It is one year tomorrow from the death of Pastor James McConnell, the north Belfast preacher.

Sunday, 17th July 2022, 9:13 am
The late Pastor James McConnell
A three-hour memorial service to mark the anniversary was held earlier this month at Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle, with many tributes.

The service heard a recording of one of his sermons: “There is only one thing that I want to be remembered for, nothing else! That I have taught my congregation to love the Lord Jesus Christ as I have loved him from a boy.”

The former DUP leader Peter Robinson was among those to pay tribute: “Pastor McConnell was a humble yet unapologetic and unashamed evangelical preacher used by God to touch the lives of tens of thousands of people through his ministry. His commitment, passion, authority and powerful straight talking combined to convey the message of hope and salvation.”

Recordings of the event are available at the website at https://www.whitewell.church/

