Today is the one-year anniversary of Pastor James McConnell’s death

The late Pastor James McConnell

A three-hour memorial service to mark the anniversary was held earlier this month at Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle, with many tributes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service heard a recording of one of his sermons: “There is only one thing that I want to be remembered for, nothing else! That I have taught my congregation to love the Lord Jesus Christ as I have loved him from a boy.”

The former DUP leader Peter Robinson was among those to pay tribute: “Pastor McConnell was a humble yet unapologetic and unashamed evangelical preacher used by God to touch the lives of tens of thousands of people through his ministry. His commitment, passion, authority and powerful straight talking combined to convey the message of hope and salvation.”