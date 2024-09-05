Tom Elliott 'honoured' as he takes up seat in House of Lords today for the first time

​​Tom Elliott has spoken about being "honoured" by his elevation to the House of Lords.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former UUP leader has now formally taken his seat, having been given a life peerage in July, following the dissolution of the last Parliament.

His is a life peerage (that is, one which cannot be inherited), and he will sit as an Ulster Unionist - joining party colleagues Lord Empey and Lord Rogan on the red benches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had previously sat in Parliament as an MP, from 2015 to 2017.

Tom Elliott taking the oath of office in the Lords

Hansard, the official record of the deeds of parliament, recorded the following entry on Thursday: "Thomas Beatty Elliott, having been created Baron Elliott of Ballinamallard, of Ballinamallard in the County of Fermanagh, was introduced and took the oath, supported by Lord Rogan and Lord Empey, and signed an undertaking to abide by the Code of Conduct."

Speaking afterwards to the News Letter he said: "It's a great honour to be given that privelege. I didn't go looking for it.

Somebody put my name forward and it was assessed I'd be acceptable - and I have to say that feels even better, that I didn't go campaigning or canvassing for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look on it more as an honour to the community than just to me."

So what things is going to prioritise in the Lords?

"Obviously I'd like to look at some of the stuff around the Windsor Framework. I've already looked at some of the issues around vetinary medicines... in relation to how the EU will deal with that.

"I've already made representations on that, and will continue to. I don't know whether it's possible or not, but I'd like to make a bid to get onto the working committee there is on vetinary medicines."

What does he make of the view held by critics of the Lords that it is a mere antiquated talking shop?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The point about the Lords is it does make more detailed queries, more detailed submissions, and more detailed debate on the specifics of legislation," he said.

"And there are a lot of changes made in the Lords because of those discussions and debates.

"I was just talking to one fairly senior member yesterday who said [his] mind was totally changed when he heard the debate around a certain topic, and voted a different way than planned."