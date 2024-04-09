The A1 carriageway near Hillsborough. Photo: Philip Magowan/Press Eye

Infrastructure minister John O’Dowd has been urged to “allocate the budget" that would pay for the second phase of safety improvements between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland – including closing all gaps in the central reservations, the provision of new junctions and the provision of continuous central reservation safety barriers.

Between 2002 and 2019 there were 661 collisions on the A1, including 41 fatalities.​

Monica Heaney was one of a number of A1 campaigners who took their message to Stormont on Tuesday.

Ms Heaney is due to meet the minister, and said she will be “personally asking him to urgently fund Phase 2 plans and deliver the departmental resources needed to complete safety improvements on this treacherous road.

"I would also urge anyone else who has been impacted or is concerned about the A1 to sign our petition and get involved in the campaign,” Ms Heaney added.

The delegation also included Banbridge woman Sinead Lunny, who was seriously injured in a collision when a lorry crossed the central reservation in 2008, and Alliance councillor Joy Ferguson.

Ms Lunny said the campaign group will “do all we can to prevent similar happening to anyone else,” and added: “My near-fatal car accident has left me with life changing injuries in my lower back, knee, foot, pelvis, and ribs. I spent weeks in hospital having surgery, bone grafts and metal screws inserted to heal my injuries.

"Phase 2 upgrades on the A1 must be prioritised to protect further injury and trauma for all road users.”