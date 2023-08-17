Top A-level grades fall in Northern Ireland but remain above pre-pandemic levels

More than 26,000 students across the region received their AS and A-level examination results on Thursday morning. Exam chiefs have said the results reflect the continuing journey back to pre-pandemic grading levels, with this year's results still higher than those achieved in the final year before Covid-19 disrupted examinations.

In A-levels, 11.6% of pupils across the region achieved an A* grade (down from 14.5% last year) and 37.5% achieved an A* or A grade (down from 44% last year). In total, 98.8% of students achieved grades A* to E (down from 99.1% last year).

Biology has replaced mathematics as the most popular A-level subject choice in Northern Ireland for the first time in nine years. Male students achieved a slightly higher rate of A* grades than females, although girls had a higher overall pass rate.

Pupils at Hazelwood Integrated College in in North Belfast pictured after receiving A-level results in Northern Ireland.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The number of A-level examination entries in Northern Ireland has increased by 1.3% to 32,925 from 32,506 last year. Over a third of A-level entries in Northern Ireland continue to be in Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

AS-level entries saw an increase of 11.3% from 35,328 in 2022 to 39,336. In provisional AS outcomes 33.5% of students achieved grade A, with 97.5% achieving A-E grades.

Exam bodies are continuing to move back towards more normal awarding arrangements which were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and public health measures. In 2020 and 2021 there were no exams and teacher-assessed grades were issued instead.

When exams returned last year students had the option to omit a unit of assessment in most subjects. This year students were provided with advance information on some topics in the majority of exams.

Examiners were also told to be mindful of disruption caused by the pandemic when considering overall student performance. Students who sat A-levels this year did not sit GCSEs which were cancelled during the pandemic.

Most of the A-levels sat in Northern Ireland were from local exam board CCEA, with some students and schools opting for other UK boards. CCEA has set up a dedicated results helpline to offer advice and guidance that will run Monday to Friday, from 9am until 5pm, until August 30.

Anyone with CCEA queries can call 028 9026 1260, or email [email protected]. CCEA chief executive Gerry Campbell said: "My congratulations to the thousands of students across Northern Ireland who received their results today.

"These young people are to be praised and admired for the resilience and hard work they have demonstrated throughout their studies. "I would also like to thank and pay tribute to Northern Ireland's school leaders, teachers and lecturers for the support, guidance and dedication that they provided for their students over the last year. "In addition, I want to recognise the valuable and important work that examiners and moderators have carried out this year to enable students to get their results."