Top News Letter columnist Bud Bossence is remembered by enthusiasts of his writing, 50 years after he died

Enthusiasts for Bud Bossence’s writing gather in the Duke of York pub in Belfast last night, 50 years after his death

But he had in his short life built up a large following of readers via his witty and hugely popular News Letter column.

Last night enthusiasts for Bud’s writing gathered in the Duke of York bar, Belfast, on the anniversary of his death.

They read from a compilation of Bud’s articles, many of which were gathered together in a book within weeks of his passing, by John Trew, then features editor of this newspaper and later the editor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organiser of the event Malachi O’Doherty, left, and the News Letter editor Ben Lowry

John was among those to read out extracts, which generated laughter and applause.

Ralph Bud Bossence was a humorous writer but had been a political journalist and underneath the levity, his columns were perceptive and often had a serious message.

Among those who came along last evening were his first cousins once removed, Niall and Philip Bossence (their late father was a cousin of Bud, who had no siblings and no children).

Tony Kennedy, ex chief executive of Co-Operation Ireland, read out a tribute his journalist father Jimmy wrote in this newspaper 50 years ago today, the first edition after Bud’s death.

The cover of the book of the best of Bud Bossence's columns, as compiled by the former News Letter editor John Trew, who was there last night to read out essays

Tributes were also paid from people unable to attend including the ex BBC broadcaster Mike Philpott, who sent in a recording of him reading a Bossence extract, that was relayed to the gathering.

The acclaimed poet Michael Longley, who also sent his apologies, said: “I greatly admired Bud, as did Seamus Heaney. Decades ago we took part in a reading to honour him.

“... I join you in remembering and celebrating him — Bud was a great journalist,the truth’s soul-companion.”

Malachi O’Doherty, the writer who arranged the event, said “I had a huge regard for Bud as a young reader of the News Letter, believe it or not, and I thought we should bring people together to revive these columns.”

Niall Bossence, who is Ralph's first cousin once removed

• Morning View: Remembering a fine News Letter writer from a cast of thousands over our long history

• A video will be put on our website later

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.ukand enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

to sign up

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.