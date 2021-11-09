Top scientist: Still dangers but we are long way away from lockdown

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said “we are not out of the woods yet” as he urged people to have their flu and Covid-19 booster vaccines.

The comments come as a further 11 patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland died yesterday.

Another 1,028 cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health.

Shuttered shops and empty streets in Belfast city centre. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Yesterday morning, there were 378 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 44 in intensive care. Some 2,728,343 vaccinations have been administered in the Province.

Asked about the prospect of a winter lockdown, Dr Tildesley told Sky News: “I think we’re a long way away from thinking in those terms.

“I think that, clearly, there is a situation that, if the NHS is under severe pressure, if the number of deaths sadly starts to increase, then of course, obviously, there may be discussions around whether more restrictions need to come in.

“I would hope that, with a very successful vaccination campaign, the idea of a winter lockdown is a long way away.

“But it is certainly true that, if we don’t get good immunity across the population, there may need to be perhaps further measures taken.

“So it’s really important that we encourage people to come forward when eligible to take those booster jabs.”

The government’s ‘Plan B’ for managing coronavirus this winter allows for the return of mandatory face masks, vaccine passports and the reinstatement of guidance to work from home.

Dr Tildesley’s comments came after Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi suggested that Covid booster jabs will become an annual vaccination programme.

“We will, I hope, be the first major economy to transition from pandemic to endemic, and have an annual vaccination programme,” he told the Sun.

Asked about the prospect, Dr Tildesley said he agrees it may become the case that people need booster jabs every year.

He said: “I think it’s possible. I remember having these sorts of discussions about nine months ago when the vaccinations were starting to roll out, that it’s possible that this virus could become endemic, so circulates in the population every year in the way that flu does.

“It’s possible that every year we’re having to go out and get our Covid jabs in the same way a lot of people are currently getting their flu jabs.”