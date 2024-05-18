Touching images from 'Little Amal's visit to St Anne's Cathedral and Belfast Mayor's Day

1 . INNLnews-PEYE 170524KB2 0056_-NIRupload.jpg

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th May 2024 On Friday evening, May 17, Little Amal, a 12-foot tall puppet representing a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child, made her way into Belfast Cathedral to find her place of rest and sanctuary. She arrived at St Anne’s having spent the day travelling to various key locations throughout Belfast. Little Amal has become a global symbol of human rights, especially those of refugees. Her journeys are festivals of art and hope that draw attention to the huge numbers of children fleeing war, violence and persecution, each with their own story. Her urgent message to the world is ‘Don’t forget about us.’ This event organised by Belfast City Council saw a spectacular community concert, including music by artists such as: Beauty Sleep, Winne Ama, Hex hue, Huartan, Laytha, Garrett Laurie, and the Sanctuary Choir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye:- Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye:-