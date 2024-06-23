Tour of the North parade 2024 - here are 20 images from Orange Order parade

By Roderick McMurray
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 13:25 BST
The ‘Tour of the North’ Orange Order parade took place on Friday night.

The main parade set off from Carlisle Circus and moved clockwise through the city centre before returning back to its starting point.

Here are 20 images from the event by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press to enjoy.

Carrying the band pole at the annual Tour of the North parade

1. Tour of the North 2024

Carrying the band pole at the annual Tour of the North paradePhoto: Pacemaker

The annual Tour of the North parade in Belfast on Friday

2. Tour of the North 2024

The annual Tour of the North parade in Belfast on FridayPhoto: Pacemaker

Spectators gather to watch hundreds of bandsmen march through the city centre

3. Tour of the North 2024

Spectators gather to watch hundreds of bandsmen march through the city centrePhoto: Pacemaker

The annual Tour of the North parade in Belfast on Friday

4. Tour of the North 2024

The annual Tour of the North parade in Belfast on FridayPhoto: Pacemaker

