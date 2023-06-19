News you can trust since 1737
Tour of the North parade: 28 images of the major event in the Orange calendar

Spectators watched on as hundreds of bandsmen in 11 bands marched through Belfast city centre in the annual Tour of the North parade.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jun 2023, 08:33 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 08:50 BST

The parade – on Friday evening – is seen as a major event in the Orange Order marching calendar and one of the key parades in the run up to the traditional marching season.

The parade passed off without incident.

Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade.

1. Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade. The Parade leaves Carlisle Circus in North Belfast. Picture By: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade. Photo: pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade.

2. Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade. The Parade leaves Carlisle Circus in North Belfast. Picture By: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade. Photo: pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade.

3. Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade. The Parade leaves Carlisle Circus in North Belfast. Picture By: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade. Photo: pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade.

4. Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade. The Parade leaves Carlisle Circus in North Belfast. Picture By: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade. Photo: pacemaker

