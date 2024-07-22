Thousands of golf fans watched Irish golfer Shane Lowry play his way to glory and win the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019

The Open will return to Royal Portrush Golf Club in Co Antrim in just 12 months and preparations are already well underway.

Following American golfer Xander Schauffele’s triumphant win at the 152nd Open at Royal Troon in Scotland at the weekend, the eyes of the golfing world moved to Northern Ireland ahead of its staging of the 153rd Open in 2025.

The prestigious championship will return to Royal Portrush from July 13-20 and work has already begun to ensure the major sporting event is even more memorable than 2019.

The one-year countdown to The Open begins just months after Northern Ireland was named Best Golf Destination in Western Europe by the influential International Association of Golf Tour Operators. (IAGTO).

The 148th Open, held at Royal Portrush nine years ago, became the biggest sporting event ever held in Northern Ireland, delivering a combined economic and media benefit of more than £100 million to the region. Northern Ireland gained £37.3 million in destination marketing from the 5,400 hours of global television coverage, with the competition beamed into 500 million homes. The sell-out event, which saw 237,750 golf fans in attendance, set a record for a championship staged outside St Andrews at the time.

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, said: “We are really looking forward to The Open returning to Royal Portrush next year and it is already shaping up to be another fantastic occasion. The last Open back in 2019 brought huge benefits not just to the North Coast but to the whole of Northern Ireland.” he said.

“It allowed us to present a very positive image of Northern Ireland across the globe, not only as a golf destination but also as a place to visit and invest. We have seen a lot of investment, both locally and from overseas, in the hotel sector on the North Coast following the event as well as in other locations such as Newcastle, Derry and Belfast, which have all benefited from the boom in golf tourism. This does not only benefit the golfing industry, but it is also good for the whole of the tourism and hospitality sector here.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director, Championships at The R&A, said: “We are working closely with our partners and local agencies to ensure that the championship is another memorable occasion and a true celebration of golf for everyone who attends.”

Ian Kerr, chairman of the Championship Committee at Royal Portrush, said: “The 153rd Open will once again showcase Royal Portrush as one of the world’s great golf destinations and leave a positive long-term legacy. It has an incredible international reputation and this championship promises to be another epic occasion.”

Pat Mulvenna, director of Leisure and Development at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said it is a “great privilege” to welcome back The Open.

“The legacy of the event has paid major dividends for our area.The Council will make all efforts to ensure that visitors to the event have a positive experience and that the investment will showcase our fantastic golfing product.”