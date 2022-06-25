Trade Unions join to hold cost of living protest at Stormont

Hundreds of protesters marched to Parliament Buildings for the demonstration
1.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th June 2022 - Union members pictured at a rally at Stormont, Belfast calling on Westminster to provide support to working families and for a return of a NI Executive to roll out the necessary policies and actions to seek to address this cost of living crisis. The rally was organised by trade unions NIC and ICTU. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
2.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th June 2022 - Union members pictured at a rally at Stormont, Belfast calling on Westminster to provide support to working families and for a return of a NI Executive to roll out the necessary policies and actions to seek to address this cost of living crisis. The rally was organised by trade unions NIC and ICTU. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
3.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th June 2022 - Union members pictured at a rally at Stormont, Belfast calling on Westminster to provide support to working families and for a return of a NI Executive to roll out the necessary policies and actions to seek to address this cost of living crisis. The rally was organised by trade unions NIC and ICTU. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
4.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th June 2022 - Union members pictured at a rally at Stormont, Belfast calling on Westminster to provide support to working families and for a return of a NI Executive to roll out the necessary policies and actions to seek to address this cost of living crisis. The rally was organised by trade unions NIC and ICTU. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.