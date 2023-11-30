Traffic and Travel: Advice issued ahead of weekend Apprentice Boys ‘Shutting of the Gates’ event in Londonderry

The annual Apprentice Boys ‘Shutting of the Gates’ takes place this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Apprentice Boys of Derry 335th ‘Shutting of the Gates’ takes place in Derry/Londonderry on Saturday, 2nd December.

The city centre is open and motorists driving through the city-side and Waterside areas, between 11.30am and 5.30pm, are advised to take extra care and of delays during parade times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As always, police work in partnership with parade organisers and marshals to ensure minimum disruption to those going about their daily routine.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry 335th ‘Shutting of the Gates’ takes place in Londonderry on Saturday, 2nd December. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Officers will be on patrol during the day and encourage everyone attending to have a safe day while respecting local residents and businesses.

Visiting Branch clubs taking part in the parade will assemble at the Railway Station in the Waterside at about 11am and leave at 11.30am.

The route will take the clubs and bands from Duke Street across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge and then onto Carlisle Road, Hawkin Street, London Street, Bishop Street and Palace Lane to the Memorial Hall.

12:45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local William King Memorial Band will assemble in Kennedy Street and make its way to the Memorial Hall.

1.15pm

Bands will leave Society Street, Bishop Street, The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Road, Kennedy Street, Hawkin Street, London Street into the cathedral. This is estimated to take approximately 40 minutes.

3.15pm

The Parade reforms in Bishop Street, Society Street, and moves off via London Street Hawkin Street, Kennedy Street, Kennedy Place, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Square, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, Society Street, Palace Street to Bishop Street.

The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately 45-60 minutes, when the parade is in Bishop Street, however traffic will be allowed to flow elsewhere in the city centre.

4.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad