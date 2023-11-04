All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Traffic & Travel: Police have named the 76 year old woman who died in hospital following a two vehicle road traffic collision

The road traffic collision happened on Wednesday November 1
By Michael Cousins
Published 4th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
The Pound Street junction with the A8 LarneThe Pound Street junction with the A8 Larne
The Pound Street junction with the A8 Larne

The woman has been named as Margaret Small, from the Larne area, who died in hospital following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Larne, on Wednesday November 1st, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed.

She was 76 years old.

Sergeant Green, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The collision, involving a white Nissan X-trail and a white Scania lorry, occurred shortly before 2.50pm on Wednesday afternoon, at the Pound Street junction with the A8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

“Two other people were taken to hospital following the collision, however, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed it, or has any dash cam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1203 1/11/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Related topics:LarnePolice Service of Northern Ireland