Traffic & Travel: Police have named the 76 year old woman who died in hospital following a two vehicle road traffic collision
The woman has been named as Margaret Small, from the Larne area, who died in hospital following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Larne, on Wednesday November 1st, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed.
She was 76 years old.
Sergeant Green, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The collision, involving a white Nissan X-trail and a white Scania lorry, occurred shortly before 2.50pm on Wednesday afternoon, at the Pound Street junction with the A8.
“Two other people were taken to hospital following the collision, however, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed it, or has any dash cam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1203 1/11/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”