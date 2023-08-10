Traffic & Travel: Roads closed in Mid Ulster on Saturday to accommodate Pride parade
Police have released details of roads to be closed on Saturday during the Mid Ulster Pride event
By Michael Cousins
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
The 2023 Mid Ulster Pride parade will be held in Cookstown between 1.00pm and 2.00pm on Saturday, August 12.
The parade starts at Fairhill Road before making its way to Oldtown Street, then back to Fairhill Road to finish.
Local diversions will be in place until the parade has concluded.
Motorists are asked to allow additional time to complete their journeys safely.