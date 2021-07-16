Tragic Dundonald motorcyclist Norman Moore leaves a widow and three children

The scene of the incident on Thursday morning; the road was closed for roughly 12 hours as investigators got to work

Norman Moore from Coronation Park – a very long single-road cul-de-sac in Dundonald, east Belfast – was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-vehicle crash on the Belfast Road, just outside Comber, at 10.35pm on Thursday.

He had been riding a red Honda motorbike.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet clear, and the PSNI have asked anyone with any details to call them, quoting reference number “2267 of 14/07/21”.

Mr Moore, a manager with the supermarket chain Supervalu, had lived in the area with his family for about 30 years, according to neighbour Ryan Harvey.

He said Mr Moore had three grown children (Christine, Nicola and Norman) a widow Sandra, and grandchildren too.

Mr Harvey, a 39-year-old NHS kitchen worker, went on to add: “It’s devastating. I couldn’t believe it when I woke up this morning and I was told. It’s unreal.”

He said Mr Moore had always let the community use his electricity supply to run the bouncy castles and music during the Eleventh Night festivities.

“We have a fun day up here on the Eleventh, and then we light the bonfire,” said Mr Harvey.

“And he was out with his grandkids there on the Eleventh – I was yarning away with him.

“They were bouncing away on the bouncy castle, down the slides. And then a couple of days later...”

He trailed off momentarily.

Then he added: “He’d have never have walked past you on the street; he’d always have said ‘hello how are you?’

“I’ve known him from when I was a kid. I used to run about with his wee lad.

“He was always into his motorbikes. I remember when we were kids, if you ever got a puncture on your bike you threw it round to Big Norman – he would have it fixed in 20 minutes.

“He was a quiet man. He put his family before everything. He was a 100% family man.

“He wasn’t loud, or anything – but he would have never walked past you without saying hello.”

It is the second fatal accident in the Dundonald area this month.

One June 1 a woman, 27, was pronounced dead in a house in Ardmore Avenue, Ballybeen, shortly after a traffic collision on the Comber Road.

Seven people, four men and three women, who were also at the address were arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences, and were later bailed.

