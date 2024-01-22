Train passengers led to safety along tracks after carriage fire reported at Templepatrick
NI Fire and Rescue said seven appliances attended the emergency in the Ballymartin Road area around 5.30pm.
Police, and firefighters from Glengormley, Ballyclare, Whitla and Belfast central all responded and helped lead the passengers to safety.
In a statement NIFRS said its staff “were called to reports of a fire involving a train,” and added: “On arrival at the incident firefighters carried out an inspection of the train and found that the fire was out on arrival.
"Firefighters and PSNI colleagues assisted passengers from the train and walked them to safety along the track to waiting buses at Ballymartin Park and Ride.
"The cause of the fire is still being investigated by Northern Ireland Railway”.