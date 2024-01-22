Train passengers led to safety along tracks after carriage fire reported at Templepatrick

​Train passengers were forced to evacuate carriages and walk to safety along the tracks after an onboard fire was reported at Templepatrick on Monday evening.

Translink NIR Railways train at Central Station in Belfast. Photo: Brian Little

NI Fire and Rescue said seven appliances attended the emergency in the Ballymartin Road area around 5.30pm.​

Police, and firefighters from Glengormley, Ballyclare, Whitla and Belfast central all responded and helped lead the passengers to safety.

In a statement NIFRS said its staff “were called to reports of a fire involving a train,” and added: “On arrival at the incident firefighters carried out an inspection of the train and found that the fire was out on arrival.

"Firefighters and PSNI colleagues assisted passengers from the train and walked them to safety along the track to waiting buses at Ballymartin Park and Ride.