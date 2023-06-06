Mr Tatchell said that people’s focus should instead be on “love and respect for everyone”.

He was quizzed on the BBC Radio Ulster show on Monday about the LGBTQQIA+ Pride Month, which lasts throughout June (it is different from LGBT History Month, which occupies the whole of February).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Tatchell was confronted by a caller known simply as “Harry in Belfast” who complained about seeing pride advertising and branding in shops and banks he was visiting.

Peter Tatchell at a rally, arguing that it should be a crime to try and alter someone's self-professed 'gender identity'

He took particular exception to the beliefs of transgender activists, who say that gender is a spectrum, and also that men can become women (and vice versa) if that is how they feel.

Harry asked Mr Tatchell if he could define what a woman is.

"I can define it very simply,” he replied.

"There's a biological woman, and there's a woman based on gender identity.

"There are two different kinds of woman. Once based on biology, one based on gender identity.

"Both are deserving of equal respect.”

Harry asked: “Can a man have a womb?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a pause, and then Mr Tatchell said: “I've told you what my definition is.”

"Well your definition is up the left, believe you me,” said Harry.

"There's no wonder our children are confused today when you get the like of this rubbish put down their throats.”

Mr Tatchell replied: “No-one is putting anything down children's throats. We're not trying to force children in schools to do anything.”

He was then asked the ‘womb question’ by Mr Nolan himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd say a biological man cannot have a womb,” replied Mr Tatchell.

"But there are some people who identify as women and they may be able to have a womb.”

And can a man get pregnant?

"Well the same thing. Normally a biological man cannot get pregnant. That is true.

"I don't think we should get into these kind of arguments or discussions, which distract from the basic fundamentals that we're trying to create a society where there's love and respect for everyone.

"I want to live in a kind, gentle society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to see education against racism so that back people have a sense of dignity and self-worth and live free of discrimination.”

Mr Nolan said: “But a black person wouldn't call themselves white.”

"I agree,” said Mr Tatchell.