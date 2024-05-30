Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has welcomed the roll-out of 100 new battery electric buses in a £64million investment by his Department in the decarbonisation of public transport.

The zero emission buses will comprise of 79 double deck and 21 single deck and will enter the Translink fleet in Belfast, Derry, Limavady, Strabane, Coleraine and Portadown.

Welcoming the roll-out of the new zero emission buses on a visit to Wrightbus, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “I am very pleased to be here today to see at first hand the work being taken forward to tackle decarbonisation of our public transport network through the technologies being developed by Wrightbus.

“I am committed to delivering a modal shift change in the way we all travel by prioritising public transport and with active travel across the north. These new buses, which are fully accessible, will play a vital role in helping achieve the emission reduction targets set out in the NI Climate Change Act and Clean Air Strategy goals.

Pictured with the Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd is Chris Chris Conway, CEO Translink and Jean-Marc Gales, Chief Executive of Wrightbus

“The investment of £64million by my Department in the Translink fleet ensures that bus journeys continue to offer customers a modern, attractive, cleaner transport option in order to encourage more people to shift away from private motoring and travel more sustainably.

“Our approach to transport decarbonisation is based on three high level policy levers, focused on: reducing the need for and length of journeys, a modal shift to active travel and public transport and switching fuels to low emission alternatives.

"Prioritising decarbonisation helps makes way for a just transition to net zero while also supporting hundreds of green, high-skilled jobs here in the north which is also helping to deliver economic prosperity.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive said: “These are exciting times with our zero-emission fleet set to transform bus travel across NI helping to attract more people to stay better connected by bus. We are proud to play our part in delivering a cleaner, greener and more sustainable society.

“We have ambitious plans to be climate positive by 2050 and the roll out of these buses is another huge milestone in our journey to achieve this.