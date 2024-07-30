Translink to address issue raised in TUV complaint after the company's social media ignored Sham Fight

Translink bus in Londonderry - Photo - George Sweeney

Translink has acknowledged the validity of a TUV complaint after the company’s social media ignored the annual Sham Fight in Scarva.

TUV secretary Ann McClure lodged a complaint after social media posts from Translink passed on good wishes to everyone travelling to a GAA semi-final, but ignored the thousands of people heading to Scarva for the Royal Black event.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ms McClure said: “Last week I wrote to Translink challenging them on why they posted photos on their social media platforms wishing those travelling to the GAA semi-final well while ignoring the Loyal Order celebrations.

“I welcome the fact that in their response Translink has acknowledged that given that there were two major events on the 13 July there was “a case for having referenced both on our social media. We will ensure this is addressed in future.”

“It is right to challenge publicly funded bodies like Translink when they get it wrong.

"It’s also only right to acknowledge when they admit they could have done – and in future will do – better.

“Translink are to be commended for acknowledging they got it wrong and I and my party are committed to holding them accountable in future.”

In response, a Translink spokesperson said: “We operate special services to a broad range of events throughout the year, including sporting events and concerts.

“We frequently post photos of our event specials on our social media channels, which is common practice across the public transport sector.

"We acknowledge that, given there were two major events on 13 July, namely the Sham Fight and the GAA semi-finals, there is a case for having referenced both in our social media.