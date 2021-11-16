Tremors from Scottish earthquake reported in three locations in Northern Ireland

The view from Torr Head in Ballycastle looking across to the west coast of Scotland

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred just before 2am, with its epicentre close to the town of Lochgilphead, which is 88 miles north-west of Glasgow.

On the USGS website yesterday evening 85 people had reported feeling tremors including three in Northern Ireland.

The three reports filed in the Province were in Ballycastle and Dunloy, both in Co Antrim, and Donaghadee in Co Down.

Reports were also made from the Isle of Man as well as counties Cork and Mayo.

While three reports were made in Northern Ireland to the USGS, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said it had received no reports of the quake reaching anyone in the Province.

A spokesperson said: “It has been felt by around 70 people in the region, mainly from those living in places around 40 km from where the earthquake occurred.

“We have no reports of it being felt in Northern Ireland ... Ballycastle is over 100 km distant from the earthquake epicentre.”

In August of 2017, Scotland experienced its biggest earthquake in years, which had a magnitude of 4.1.

