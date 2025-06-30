​Trench warfare and a pair of VCs for Inniskilling Fusiliers on same days at Gallipoli

After winning his VC at Gallipoli Serjeant James Somers also served at the Somme where he was gassed. After being discharged on medical grounds before the end of WWI he died in May 1918, shortly before his 24th birthday

​​Two members of the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers were awarded the Victoria Cross during the Gallipoli campaign: Captain Gerald Robert O'Sullivan of the regiment’s 1st Battalion and Sergeant James Somers of the 2nd Battalion. Both were awarded the medal for their heroism on July 1-2 1915.

Captain Gerald Robert O'Sullivan was born in Douglas, Frankfield, Co Cork, on November 8 1888.

He was the only son of Lieutenant-Colonel George Lidwell O’Sullivan of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders and Charlotte (née Hiddingh) a South African lady.

Originally attracted to a naval career, he was commissioned into the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers in 1909. Before the Great War he had served in both China and India.

Captain Gerald Robert O'Sullivan was seriously injured at Gallipoli in July 1915, but returned to action a month later only to be killed within days

He was awarded the Victoria Cross for his most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty on July 1/2 1915 for recapturing a trench taken by the Turks during a counter-attack at Gully Ravine.

Severely wounded, he was evacuated to Egypt but returned to his battalion on August 11 1915 and was killed in action 10 days later as he led a charge of 50 men up Scimitar Hill.

The citation, published in the London Gazette on September 1 1915, records: ‘For most conspicuous bravery during operations south-west of Krithia on the Gallipoli Peninsula. On the night of 1st-2nd July, 1915, when it was essential that a portion of a trench which had been lost should be regained, Captain O'Sullivan, although not belonging to the troops at this point volunteered to lead a party of bomb throwers to effect the recapture. He advanced in the open under a very heavy fire and in order to throw his bombs with greater effect, got up on the parapet, where he was completely exposed to the fire of the enemy occupying the trench. He was finally wounded, but not before his inspiring example had led his party to make further efforts, which resulted in the recapture of the trench. On the night of 18th-19th June, 1915, Captain O'Sullivan had saved a critical situation in the same locality by his personal gallantry and good leading.’

As Captain O'Sullivan has no known grave, he is commemorated on the Helles Memorial to the Missing at Gallipoli.

Serjeant James Somers also won his VC at Gully Ravine on July 1-2 1915. He was born on June 12 1894 in Church Street, Belturbet, Co Cavan.

He was the son of Robert Wilson Somers and Charlotte Somers. His father, a carpenter by trade, was sexton of the Belturbet Church of Ireland while his mother had been a parlour maid.

Like many families in service, the family moved around a great deal. While his father was born in Co Cavan, his mother was born in Wexford. James’ three younger brothers were born in Cavan, Wexford and King’s County. His two young sisters were born in Westmeath. In 1901 the family lived in Roscrea but in 1911 in Collinstown in Westmeath. By 1912 the family had relocated in Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary.

Somers began his working life as a footman in Bantry House in Co Cork but domestic service was not to his taste so in January 1913 he joined the Special Reserve of the Royal Munster Fusiliers.

He served with the 2nd Battalion, Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers during the retreat from Mons. He was wounded at Le Gheer in the Ypres Salient on October 21 1914.

The precise nature of his injuries is unclear. One report refers to a shrapnel wound to his knee and another to him having ‘stopped three bullets’. Whatever the truth, he was evacuated back to England, and he spent Christmas 1914 with his parents in Ireland.

In early 1915 he was sent to Gallipoli.

In a letter to his father he referred to the events of July 1-2: ‘I beat the Turks out of our trench singlehanded and had four awful hours at night. The Turks swarmed in from all roads, and I gave them a rough time of it, still holding the trench.’

In fact, Sergeant James Somers held out alone in a forward sap throughout the night after the men who were supposed to hold it withdrew. As dawn approached, reinforcements brought up a supply of grenades. Using these, Somers led an attack against the Turkish positions and captured a section of their trench. This position was held throughout the day, with Somers making trips back to the rear to obtain fresh supplies of ammunition and water.

The citation for his VC stated: ‘For the most conspicuous bravery on the night of 1-2 July 1915, in the southern zone of the Gallipoli Peninsula, Sergeant James Somers by his great gallantry and coolness, was largely instrumental in effecting the recapture of a portion of our trench which had been lost.’

Wounded, he was evacuated to Cairo and when fit enough returned to England. On September 29 1915, he arrived home to Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary to a hero’s welcome as Somers was the first recipient of the VC from Tipperary. He was presented with his VC at Buckingham Palace on October 14 1915.

Returning to active service, in 1916 he saw action on the Somme where he was gassed. Like so many victims of gas, he never fully recovered.

After a short time with the Royal Army Service Corps, he was discharged from the Army on medical grounds.

Somers died on May 7 1918, shortly before his 24th birthday, in Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary (where his father was now sexton of the local Church of Ireland church) and was buried with full military honours in St Kiernan's Church of Ireland churchyard at Modreeny.

His Union Jack-draped coffin was carried on a gun carriage through Cloughjordan, led by the Pipe Band of the Cameron Highlanders.

All the businesses in Cloughjordan closed and blinds were drawn as the cortege passed through the village (which might not have been the case a year later).

His headstone states: ‘He stood and defended. The Lord wrought a great wonder.’