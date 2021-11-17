Tribute paid to hard working PSNI dog Tach - ‘who passes away after a short illness’

In a post they say: “We are sad to announce that PD Tach passed away this week after a short illness.

“Tach served with us since 2009 and quickly earned a reputation for his remarkable ability to track down missing people and sniff out criminals.”

The post adds that “after 6 years loyal service” Tach retired in 2015 “to live at home with his handler and family for some well earned rest”.

“Tach was well known right across the service, especially the Fermanagh area, where he was often seen hard at work with his handler, assisting in all types of calls, giving officers on the ground an invaluable resource in their apprehension of criminals.

“Thank you Tach”

