Tribute paid to Natalie McNally at Goodison Park before Everton game with Southampton
Everton FC has been commended for paying tribute to Co Armagh murder victim Natalie McNally at Goodison Park yesterday.
A photo of Natalie standing with father Noel outside the stadium was displayed on a screen at the Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.
“May she rest in peace,” the message read.
Before the game Natalie's brother Niall said: "We are overwhelmed with messages of support not only from Everton supporters but supporters of all football clubs and we thank everyone of them as it has brought our family great comfort.
"Everton have also now offered to bring my mum dad over to see a match when the time is right and then on to meet Everton and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman, and we are very thankful for the kind gesture."
Her cousin Conor McNally said yesterday: “Today I was an Evertonian for the day in memory of my wonderful cousin Natalie who’s life was cruelly cut short on December 18.
“Thanks very much to Everton FC for the touching tribute, a great club.”
DUP MP Carla Lockhart commented: “This will no doubt have been very poignant for the McNally family. Well done to Everton Football Club for this gesture.
"Natalie McNally and her baby Dean must be remembered and their tragic death kept in the public domain as much as possible until her killer is caught and locked up. Anyone with any information please come forward.”
Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on December 18.
A 46-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder was released on bail on Friday night to allow for further inquiries.
Police have made two arrests but no-one has been charged.
Last week, detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and she had allowed them into her home.
The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information.
A silent vigil for Ms McNally was held last week at Stormont buildings, which was attended by her three brothers.