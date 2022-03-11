Tributes have been paid to well known music journalist Gavin Martin

Gavin, who was first published in the NME when he was just 13 and still at school at Bangor High, is understood to have died while on holiday.

Fellow music journalist Stuart Bailie described him as a “music writer, NME mainstay, poet, cuss, proclaimer and natural mystic”.

Gavin was the co-founder of Alternative Ulster fanzine and went on to join NME and produce “many astounding feature” according to Stuart, who also wrote for NME.

Stuart listed some of the highlights: “Interviewed Marvin Gaye just ahead of the singer’s death. Sat up with Youth on an infernal Killing Joke tour and they wrote letters to their mums. Sobbed with Strummer about deceased parents. Took peculiar phone calls in the office from Terence Trent D’Arby. Wrote well about Dexys, Ice T, James Brown, Jerry Lee Lewis.

“Caused a mad rumpus with Depeche Mode when he described Dave Gahan’s junkie lifestyle over two consecutive issues of the paper. Dave was still in denial and Mute Records pulled advertising and issued threats. Incredible stuff to read and witness. Truth was printed.”

Author Colin Bateman said of Gavin: “Gavin and I were mates growing up in Ballyholme and went to school together. He was single-handedly responsible for introducing me to the music I listen to today.”

He said: “It is such a great pity that he is now gone, far too soon.”

