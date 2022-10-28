Tributes flood in following death of former Irish League player and GAA star Frankie Wilson

Most recently the 51-year-old had been managing Banbridge Town and was also manager of the Northern Ireland Under 18 schoolboys side. Earlier this year the father-of-three had spoken about his battle with cancer, urging others with the disease to keep fighting.

As an Irish League player Frankie was a defender for Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers, Ballyclare Comrades, Omagh Town and Bangor. He was also a star man for Antrim GAA and was head of PE at Our Lady and St Patrick’s College in Belfast. After hanging up his boots Frankie took charge of Sport and Leisure Swifts, Lurgan Celtic and Bangor over the years.

Gerard Lawlor, Northern Ireland Football League chief executive, said: “Frankie was a much loved and respected figure in the Irish League for many years as a player and a manager. His courage and fighting spirit in recent months was reflective of how he played and enjoyed the game on the pitch.

Frankie Wilson is charge of Northern Ireland U18s against England in the Centenary Shield at Harland & Wolff Welders, east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Our thoughts are with the Wilson family circle and everyone connected with Banbridge Town Football Club at this sad time.”

A huge amount of tributes have been paid to Frankie on social media.

Banbridge Town said: “At this present time our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his wife Tara and family.”

Bangor FC said: “Frankie joined Bangor as a player in 2001 and returned to the club as manager in 2010, guiding the Seasiders to Steel and Sons Cup glory. We send our condolences to Frankie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

GAA pundit Joe Brolly said he was “gutted” to learn of the passing of “an incredible sportsman”.

He said: “Frankie played Irish league and Gaelic football at the top level. Coached the NI Under 18s and every school team at St Pat's Knock where he was a living legend.”

He added: “A wonderful human being. So full of life.”

Just last week Frankie had been inducted into Lamh Dhearg GAA club’s hall of fame. Ronan McHugh from the Belfast club said Frankie was “an absolutely fantastic footballer but an even better person”.

Former NI Schools chairman Stephen Blevins said Frankie was in days gone by “a talented footballer and a fantastic roommate” at the University of Ulster’s School of Sport.He said: “For 30 years, [he was] a gifted teacher and a passionate coach. In recent months, [he was] a resilient and determined fighter. And throughout it all, a truly special friend. Rest in peace partner.”

William Beckett, son of sports pundit Liam, said: “Shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Frankie Wilson. First crossed paths in a feisty reserve game at Coleraine Showgrounds in 2003 vs Omagh and a mutual respect grew from there. You will be greatly missed my friend … top, top man.”