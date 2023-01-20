Tributes for social justice campaigner Eileen Evason after she loses cancer battle

​

Prof Eileen Evason - known as the "benefits expert" after nearly 30 years of offering advice on Radio Ulster's On Your Behalf - has died aged 75.

The academic played a key role in crafting Northern Ireland's welfare reform package during a political impasse in 2016.

Professor Eileen Evason

The programme's presenter Linda McAuley described Prof Evason as a "huge personality".

She was an Emeritus Professor in social administration.

Ms McAuley said: "Her wealth of knowledge was unbelievable.

"What I always thought came across more was her warmth and her caring about people, because she cared about people who couldn't manage to find out these things themselves."

Prof Evason was born in Birmingham in 1947 and went on to study social administration at university in Hull.

She came to Northern Ireland in 1969, a year after she graduated to work as a temporary assistant lecturer at Queen's University Belfast, she told the Belfast Telegraph in a 2016 interview.

After a couple of years in that role, Prof Evason joined Ulster University in Coleraine.

She went on to author numerous publications relating to poverty, social security and gender.

Prof Evason was appointed to chair what became known as the Evason group which came up with proposals to mitigate the impact of welfare reforms proposed by the government in Westminster.

She told the Belfast Telegraph at the time that she "nearly fled the room" when asked to lead the work to help bridge the impasse.

Deirdre Heenan, a professor at Ulster University, recounted how she first met Prof Evason.

"I came across her first as a student and was completely in awe of her," Prof Heenan said.

"She held the class in the palm of her hand. It shows how much things have changed. She stood at the front of the class and chain smoked with a cigarette holder - it seemed so exotic at the time but she was very thought provoking."

Prof Heenan said Prof Evason "would not take no for an answer" when it came to advocating for people navigating the welfare system.

Colum Boyle, permanent secretary at the Department for Communities, said Prof Evason had made an "enormous contribution" across academia, community work and social justice.

"Her efforts in creating a fairer society - in areas such as welfare reform, women's rights and health care - have played a profound role in shaping the world around us on so many levels," he added.

