John Rogers worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry

The east Belfast-born events manager worked in Northern Ireland’s music industry for more than 50 years, including alongside Sir Van Morrison for 30 years.

He also worked with Brian Kennedy, who said he will be dedicating his gig tomorrow night (Saturday) in the Stormont Hotel to his late friend.

The singer said: “For some of the most exciting moments in my musical life, John was right there. We just became friends, he became my promoter and I had been doing shows with him for years now.

The late John Rogers, centre, pictured with singer Brian Kennedy and PR director, Michelle McTiernan

"He should have written a book – the stories that he has about tours he did with people like Rory Gallagher and Thin Lizzy, and of course, all the years he had with Van – it wouldn’t matter whose name came up, he had probably toured with them, met them or helped them in some way. We’ll never see the likes of him again, he was extraordinary. I want to send all my love to his wife Wilma and the family.”

Showband legend George Jones said: “I’ve known John for years as a very amiable, likeable man. John would have went out of his way to give you a hand as best he could.

"I’ve known him also through the fact that Van Morrison and I grew up together in The Monarchs. We would have frequently met up with Van over the years and when John was his personal manager he would have arranged everything. He would contact me and say, ‘The wee man (Van) wants to see you’.

"It is such a loss to the music world – even though he wasn’t a musician. He was considered to be just one of the boys. John was so closely associated with the entertainment world here. He had been a roadie and a manager for various bands over the years."

Showband legend George Jones described John Rogers as a "very amiable man".

George said John, who was in his Seventies, “certainly didn’t show his age”.

“He was always very vibrant and always on the ball arranging shows. He helped an awful lot of acts in Northern Ireland get work, especially struggling through the Covid period.”

Last October John set up a Tribute Fest, which attracted thousands of music fans to Crusaders Football Club’s home grounds at Seaview Football Stadium, north Belfast.

PR director Michelle McTernan, who worked alongside John for more than 10 years managing music talent, promoting concerts, festivals across Ireland said:

"I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear of John's passing. John was a character... he was unique and there wasn't anyone in the NI music scene that he didn't know.

"He was a fantastic raconteur; the stories from touring all over the world and meeting various celebrities were hilarious. John was straight talking, old school. A rare breed. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Wilma and his family. There will be a huge void in the NI music scene without John Rogers."

Details of Mr Rogers’ funeral have not yet been released.