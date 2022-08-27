Tributes paid to devoted vice-chair of Ballymena United
Tributes have been paid to the man who earned the nickname ‘Mr Ballymena United’ after devoting his life to the football club.
Ballymena United vice-chairman Don Stirling, who ran a sports sport for many years in the Harryville area, died yesterday following a short illness.
The club said: “Words alone can never describe the man who devoted a literal lifetime to Ballymena United and the local community, and in time we’ll find the most appropriate way to celebrate his life and love for our club.
“In the meantime we will pray for and support Marlinda and the family circle and take time to grieve this loss, which will leave an irreplaceable gap in our hearts.
“Thank you Don for everything you have been to us, Mr Ballymena United.”
CEO of Northern Ireland Football League Gerard Lawlor said Mr Stirling was a “legend’.
He added: “So sorry to receive the news of the passing of Don Stirling, a gentleman of the highest nature and model administrator, a great loss not only to Ballymena United but the entire Northern Ireland Football League. To his family, friends and all at BUFC our sincere condolences.”
Linfield honorary vice-president Billy Kennedy said: “Don was a dedicated Sky Blues man, a gentleman of the highest integrity.
“With his death, Irish League football has lost one of its most faithful stalwarts.”