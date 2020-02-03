Tributes paid to former Ballyclare rugby player after farming accident

Tributes have been paid to former Ballyclare Rugby Football Club player, David Gardner, following his tragic death on Friday, January 31.

Mr Gardner was the dearly-loved husband of Louise and much-loved father of Naomi and Emily.

Paying tribute, a club official said: “The President, Committee and members of Ballyclare RFC were shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of former team mate and friend of many at the club, David Gardner.

“David was a valued member of the club for several years.

“A popular member who had many friends at the club. His sudden death came as a shock to all and our thoughts are with his family circle at this sad time.”

A funeral service will be held in Kilbride Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, February 5 at 11am followed by interment in Sixmile Cemetery, Antrim.

A notice on the Funeral Times site said: “Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance NI c/o Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Directors 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9DZ.

“He will be loved and remembered always. Tomorrow is promised to no-one.”

A sympathy notice on the site said: “In life, he lived for those he loved and those he loved remember.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland said: “HSENI is making preliminary enquiries into the circumstances.”