Tributes paid to Gina Murray whose daughter Leanne was killed in the Shankill bomb

PACEMAKER PRESS INTL. 20/10/2013 Gina Murray (mother of Leanne Murray killed in Shankill bomb) with her son Gary as they protest on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast , As memorial ceremony took place for an IRA man Thomas Begley in Ardoyne , Thomas Begley was responsible for the Shankill Road bombing in October 1993. He was carrying the device into a shop when it exploded prematurely. Picture Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.

​Tributes have been paid to veteran campaigner Gina Murray, whose daughter Leanne was killed in the Shankill bomb.

The 13-year-old was among nine people who were killed in the IRA bomb attack on a fish shop on the Shankill Road in 1993.

The Murray family said Gina died on Thursday following illness.

Her son Gary said their family are "beyond devastated".

Tributes have been paid to Mrs Murray's courage.

Former first minister Arlene Foster described Mrs Murray as a "great advocate for women through her work with Kilcooley women's group in Bangor".

"Deepest sympathy to her beloved son Gary and her wide circle of friends," she said.

DUP MLA Stephen Dunne described Mrs Murray as a "remarkable lady who campaigned so passionately for justice for many years for her daughter Leanne, who was so cruelly murdered in the Shankill Bomb aged just 13".

"Gina was loved by many in Bangor, where she lived for many years, and will be greatly missed by her many friends," he said.

"Gina was a key part of the team at Kilcooley women's centre for many years, supporting women and victims of violence, and always advocating passionately for improvement within the local community.

"I would like to express my thoughts and prayers to the Murray family at this very sad time."

TUV councillor Ron McDowell described Mrs Murray as a "quiet and unassuming woman who became a tireless voice for victims".

"After so many years of service to others and a voice who spoke for more innocent victims than she ever knew, I trust her family, particularly her son Gary, will draw comfort in the knowledge that it was a life well lived," he said.

"I know I speak for the people of the Shankill and well beyond it when I say that there will be many remembering the family in prayer in the days ahead."

Kenny Donaldson , director of victims' group SEFF, described a highly-respected family.

"Gina may have been small in stature but she had a very big presence and possessed the heart of a lioness," he said.

"She was also a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother, and had a special sense of humour and possessed a beautiful smile.