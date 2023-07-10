Jackie McKeown died on Friday, July 7

Jackie McKeown, who died on Friday was “highly regarded” in the world of journalism.

According to a death notice, the Newry woman died “suddenly” at her residence, and was the “cherished mother of Ciara, dearly loved daughter of Rosa van Wijk and the late Alan McKeown, and much loved sister of Tara McKeown, 10 Mourne View Terrace and formerly of Belfast, Croydon London, Epsom Surrey, and Banbridge, Co Down”.

The notice continued: “Jackie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken daughter, mother, sister, brother-in-law Philip O’Neill and nephews Oisin and Tiarnan McKeown-O’Neill, stepfathers Willem Nouwen, and Frits Lap; and her family in Banbridge, Cork, Waterford, and the Netherlands.

“Highly regarded within the world of journalism as a writer and sub editor at (amongst others) the Croydon Advertiser, Newry Democrat, Crossmaglen Examiner, Belfast Telegraph, Irish Independent, Irish Daily Star, Irish Daily Mail, and The Mirror; her untimely passing will be mourned by her many friends and colleagues across Belfast, Dublin, London, and beyond.”

Longstanding News Letter writer Billy Kennedy said he was “very sorry” to learn of Jackie's death.

“Jackie was an excellent journalist,” said Mr Kennedy. “She worked in the News Letter for a couple of years in the early 2000s on our news desk.

“Jackie was a good writer, very professional, and a person of great integrity in her journalistic skills and accuracy and news-gathering techniques.”