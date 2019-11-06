Tributes paid to Larne bandsman

Emotional tributes have been paid to Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band member, Tommy Steele.

Mr Steele (58), who had been a member of the Larne band for 40 years, passed away this morning (Wednesday).

He joined the band at the age of 18, first playing the side drum before moving to the flute core.

Paying tribute on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the band said: “A very sad day for the band as we mourn the passing of our member Tommy ‘Loop’ Steele.

“A lifelong member for over 40 years, Loop gave everything for the band right up until he no longer could. His absence from our ranks will be felt each and every time we take to the road and his laughter missed on every bus journey, band practice and function.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time, especially his three daughters and current band members, Natasha, Tamera and Tia.”

The band’s chairman, Bobby McCammon, told this newspaper: “Loop was the heart and soul of then band, a real character and never failed to have us entertained.

“His laughter will be heard in the hearts of every member as we have him in our thoughts. He will be truly missed within our ranks.”

Poignant tributes have been paid to the popular bandsman on social media.

Posting on Facebook, one person said: “RIP Loop. Definitely a CAMFB legend. He loved the band. He was some lad and will be sadly missed. It is hard to imagine the band without him.”

Another resident said: “Condolences to the family and all members of the band at this sad time.”