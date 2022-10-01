Tributes paid to Northern Ireland football fan after sudden death

IFA

Andrew Bonner travelled to Greece earlier in the week to support the men's international team. He had also attended the home game against Kosovo in Belfast last Saturday.

Mr Bonner was a member of the Magheraveely Northern Ireland Supporters Club in Co Fermanagh.

The club described him as a "top fella".

"On behalf of Magheraveely Northern Ireland supporters club, we would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the family circle, partner and close friends of Andrew Bonner," said a club statement.

"We as a club are all shocked to have learnt of his sudden passing earlier in the week and everyone within the club is currently shocked at the loss of a top fella.

"Andrew has been part of the club this past few years and only last Saturday travelled on the club bus to the game in Belfast.

"Always seen with a bright smile on his face, we will all miss Andrew terribly.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his nearest and dearest at this difficult time."

The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs also paid tribute to the "popular" fan.

Chairman Gary McAllister said: "Sadly, we were notified on Thursday of the death of a Northern Ireland fan who was in Greece for the Nations League match.

"Andrew was a member of our Magheraveely NISC in County Fermanagh and was a very popular member of his club.