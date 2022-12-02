Tributes paid to 'real character' from Co Londonderry killed in road collision on Thursday

Moneysharvan Road, Maghera

Edward ‘Eddie’ Deighan, aged in his 50s and from the Craigavole area of Maghera, was driving Peugeot 207 car that was involved in a collision with a tractor on the Moneysharvan Road around 4.45pm.

Among hundreds of tributes paid on Facebook, one friend described news of the tragedy as “heart breaking”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Such heart breaking news. Condolences to the entire family circle. Eddie was such a character & kept us all entertained in the office. Rest in Peace Eddie x.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this sad news very fond memories of Eddie in my younger years, what laughs we all had. Taken before his time will be a very sad loss for his family my thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP Eddie.”

One tribute simply said: “RIP Eddie. A real character who won’t be forgotten.”

Mr Deighan’s local GAA club in Swatragh has postponed a social event due to take place on Friday as a mark of respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, the club said: "Michael Davitt's GAC are sad to announce that due to the tragic death of Edward Deighan as a mark of respect we will postpone our appreciation night planned for this Saturday 3rd December."

A death notice on funeraltimes.com describes Mr Deighan as: “Beloved father of Niamh; loving son of Brigid and the late Edward and a much loved brother of Elaine and Sean.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, a PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.45pm of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Peugeot 207 and a Fendt tractor.

“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad