Tributes paid to 'real character' from Co Londonderry killed in road collision on Thursday
Tributes have been paid to the “real character” who died in a road collision in the Maghera area on Thursday afternoon.
Edward ‘Eddie’ Deighan, aged in his 50s and from the Craigavole area of Maghera, was driving Peugeot 207 car that was involved in a collision with a tractor on the Moneysharvan Road around 4.45pm.
Among hundreds of tributes paid on Facebook, one friend described news of the tragedy as “heart breaking”.
She said: “Such heart breaking news. Condolences to the entire family circle. Eddie was such a character & kept us all entertained in the office. Rest in Peace Eddie x.”
Another said: “So sorry to hear this sad news very fond memories of Eddie in my younger years, what laughs we all had. Taken before his time will be a very sad loss for his family my thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP Eddie.”
Most Popular
One tribute simply said: “RIP Eddie. A real character who won’t be forgotten.”
Mr Deighan’s local GAA club in Swatragh has postponed a social event due to take place on Friday as a mark of respect.
In a Facebook post, the club said: "Michael Davitt's GAC are sad to announce that due to the tragic death of Edward Deighan as a mark of respect we will postpone our appreciation night planned for this Saturday 3rd December."
A death notice on funeraltimes.com describes Mr Deighan as: “Beloved father of Niamh; loving son of Brigid and the late Edward and a much loved brother of Elaine and Sean.”
On Thursday, a PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.45pm of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Peugeot 207 and a Fendt tractor.
“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The spokesperson added: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured what occurred on their dash-cam, to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 1356 of 01/12/22.”