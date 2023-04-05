Tributes paid to respected journalist and lifelong Portadown fan Brian Courtney

Brian Courtney, who worked for more than five decades at the Portadown News and Portadown Times, passed away this morning at the age of 85.

He was a reporter who excelled in every area of journalism and helped many cub reporters cut their teeth in the industry. His loss will be felt particularly in the Portadown area but also by friends and colleagues further afield.

Former Portadown Times editor David Armstrong, who worked with Brian for more than 50 years, said: "It’s the end of an era in terms of local reporting.

The late Brian Courtney, former journalist with the Portadown Times

“He was a brilliant court reporter and he covered council meetings here for over 50 years. There was nobody who knew more about Portadown than Brian Courtney.

"He knew the town inside-out, he knew the people inside-out. He was highly regarded by everyone he met.

"He had an encyclopaedic memory – he could rhyme off facts and dates of practically every story he ever did, and he could have told you about every goal Portadown scored.”

David added: "He was an honorary member of Portadown Football Club in recognition of his support and coverage of the club.

“The tributes that are pouring in from all sources say plenty about him. There’s football players who played for Portadown 30 years ago are paying tribute to him.”

Brian’s son Colin said his father was his hero, his best friend and one of his greatest supporters. He said their final conversation was about a familiar topic: “The last conversation I had with him was about Portadown's chances of beating Ballymena on Good Friday. Maybe the Wee Ports can use that as inspiration. Go out and win it for Brian Courtney.”

Senior News Letter journalist Billy Kennedy was a former colleague and a good friend. He said: "Brian Courtney was a journalist of the highest integrity, dating back more than 60 years. He was a proud Portadown man who, like his close colleague the late Victor Gordon, contributed much to journalism in the town they would have often proclaimed as the 'Hub of the North'.

“Brian's journalistic skills were considerable. He was a loyal colleague who was a wise mentor to many young journalists entering the profession.

"Brian's knowledge of public affairs in Portadown and district were far-reaching and I have fond memories of him thumping out long court and council reports on his distinctive brown typewriter up into the night for the next editions of the paper.”

As well as being a well-respected journalist and a Portadown FC fanatic, Brian was also a devoted Methodist and a long-serving member of the loyal orders in Portadown, belonging to Wesleyan Temperance No 161 and Epworth Temperance RBP No 232.

A spokesperson for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said: “It was with great sadness that the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland learned of the passing of Bro Brian Courtney.

"A loyal and dedicated Orangeman from Portadown, Brian had a long association with the Orange Standard – the Institution's newspaper.

"We offer our prayers and deepest sympathies to The Courtney family circle at this very sad time.”