Tributes paid to tragic crash teen who was big football fan
The Londonderry native was fatally injured when he was a passenger of a vehicle which crashed at Quigley’s Point on Saturday night.
The driver of the car was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for his injuries.
Tributes from football teams from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have poured in for the teenager, who has been described as “the most genuine, well mannered and unassuming young lad you could meet”.
Culmore Youth, where Kian most recently played his football, said the club “will miss his energy, his drive, and the positive spirit he brought to our team”.
Kian was a pupil at St Columb’s College in Londonderry and principal Caroline McLaughlin said the school was “truly saddened” by the tragedy.
She added that due to Kian’s personality “he made friends easily” and that he had “a large circle of friends.”
It was explained that Kian wished to become a barber after “developing a talent” for the profession this year.
Kian will be laid to rest at St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill on Thursday.