Tributes pour in after death of bonfire builder

Pacemaker Press: 10 July 2022: Flowers left at the scene were a man in his 30s has died after an accident while helping to build a bonfire at a site in County Antrim, police have said. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the man had fallen from a height. It happened at the Antiville bonfire in Fairway in Larne on Saturday evening. Picture By : Pacemaker Press

Mr Steele was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from a height at the Antiville bonfire site on Saturday night.

Tributes and condolences to Mr Steele, a father who was in his 30s, have poured in from local politicians, the bands community and others.

A spokesperson for the Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band, writing on social media, said: “The officers and members of Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of John Steele after an accident at a local Larne Bonfire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“John’s daughter Macy-Lee has recently joined the band and we extend our deepest condolences to her.

“The band also have close ties to the Steele family and we are especially thinking of our members Tia and Tamera Steele. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the entire family at this hard time.”

The Antiville Bonfire Fundraising social media page, meanwhile, wrote that service in memory “of our fallen friend John Steele” had been arranged for 10.30pm on Sunday night.

Police and ambulance personnel attended the scene after the fatal incident on Saturday, which happened just after 9.30pm.

MP for the area Sammy Wilson, who attended the scene on Saturday night, said the community is in shock.

“My thoughts and sympathy are with this man’s family,” the DUP MP told the PA news agency.

“It is a real tragedy at what is a special time of year for people in the loyalist community.

“The family are well-known in the area, and I am sure this will be greatly felt within the community.”

Mr Wilson said he understood the bonfire was to be removed by members of the community.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for the PSNI, speaking on Sunday morning, said: “Police can confirm that a man in his 30’s has died following an accident at a bonfire site in the Fairway area of Larne last night, Saturday July 9th.”

Inspector Adrian Bryan said: “We understand that the man was assisting in the building of the bonfire when this tragic accident occurred. Our thoughts are very much with his family at this time.”

Bonfire builders in the nearby Craigyhill estate, meanwhile, are attempting to break a world record for the tallest bonfire, which currently stands at 198 feet.

The builders said they will continue with their record bid in tribute to the man’s memory.

John Stewart, Ulster Unionist MLA for East Antrim, has expressed his condolences to the family.

“This is absolutely tragic news and my thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the man’s family, friends and the entire community at this really difficult time,” Mr Stewart said. “This was a terrible accident and the local community will rally round to give the family as much support as possible.”