Tributes sent to Craigyhill bonfire builders in Larne from around the globe by people keenly watching their 'architectural' progress

Tributes have poured in for builders of the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne from around the world, members of the Craigyhill bonfire committee have claimed.

To date, Craigyhill bonfire now stands at 190 feet or 290 pallets high plus a 30 foot beacon on top’.

This is shorter than the 205 feet tall it stood last year – and it is much thinner.

Craigyhill Bonfire Committee member ‘John’ said he has been ‘humbled’ by the attention given to their pyre from ‘around the world’.

‘We have been getting hundreds of messages from all over the world from Australia, USA , Canada , England, Scotland and even Zimbabwe asking about the fire and the live stream,’ he said.

‘We get more support from around the world than we do from our own government.

‘Why can’t people move on and see what we are trying to do and make it all more fun and enjoyable,’ he added.

And when asked where all the pallets for the bonfire come from, he said: ‘We buy the pallets from an independent pallet supplier, not just one but quite a few.

‘And no I can’t name him because he might stop supplying us and other bonfires would find out…because we use so many it would then be difficult for us to get them elsewhere as we need thousands of them’.

He added: ‘All our pallets are bought and paid for including the blues ones, red ones etc’

Earlier John said that the committee was ‘happy that everyone is all down (on the ground) safe and well – and now we are getting ready for the festival’.

‘It is now time to get all the amusements up and running with thousands coming to see it already.

‘We had a bus tour from Germany earlier in the week and more buses yesterday’.

‘The estate is buzzing with people and excitement….this was our goal,’ added John.

He said that around 40,000 people attended celebrations at Craigyhill bonfire in 2024 ‘and we had no trouble at all, apart from one wee scuffle’.

‘There were some people running about in GAA tops and Celtic tops and nobody said anything. When would you see that?

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th July 2025 Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne, Co. Antrim, after its completion ahead of Friday’s 11th night. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

‘We see other bonfires are following the blueprint of what we are doing because it works.

‘Now we have flute bands on the 10th, but the 11th is more for the kids.