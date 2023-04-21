​Ben Gillis from Tandragee died on Wednesday after he was involved in a collision on Sunday, while the funeral was held today for Glen Montgomery from Portadown, who died after a collision, also last Sunday.

A talented footballer, Ben was involved in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Marlacoo Road, Richhill on Sunday morning. He remained critically ill in hospital until he sadly passed away on Wednesday evening.

Writing on social media, his mother Lynne McClimonds broke the heart-breaking news of her 19-year-old son's death.

Ben Gillis, left, and Glen Montgomery, right, were both teenagers from Co Armagh who died after road traffic collisions on Sunday.

“This evening our beautiful son, Ben, passed away peacefully,” she said. “As parents we wish to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and messages over the past few days. As a family we would appreciate our time and privacy this evening and tomorrow morning.”

Hanover FC, where Ben was a star player, said: “It is with great sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Hanover player Ben Gillis sadly passed away yesterday evening. A great young lad who will be sorely missed by all at Hanover Football Club.”

Ben, a former pupil at Tandragee High School, had been a talented footballer from his childhood, and also played for Loughgall.

Kilmore Mitchelburne Apprentice Boys of Derry Club said on social media that he had joined them only three weeks ago in “what we know was a very proud night for his father Colin”.

Police have appealed for witnesses and information following the collision which claimed his life.

It took place in the Marlacoo Road area of Richhill on Sunday at around 5.30pm and involved a blue Mercedes A Class.

Meanwhile, Glen Montgomery's funeral service heard yesterday that he was “someone who was full of fun, who loved people, loved life and lived it to the full”.

Rev Michael Anderson, from Arklow Presbyterian Church in Co Wicklow, conducted the service at Vinecash Presbyterian Church in Portadown for the son of his cousin, Hugh Montgomery.

The cleric said that Glen, who had been born prematurely, had become a man of “6 ft 5 inches tall and had a muscular physique” which was a surprise to his mum as she had “thought this child would never be reared”.

Last Sunday the PSNI said that they had received a report shortly before 4.20am that a teenage pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb on the Moy Road in Portadown, but had passed away at the scene.

​A family notice said he was the “treasured son of Alana and Hugh, cherished brother of Danny, Millie-Jane and Matthew”.

Rev Anderson said the teenager had been “blessed with a strength of character – calm in a crisis, with great patience he would be prepared to ‘footer and fix’ for hours in order to get something working – even right up to last Saturday when he finally got his grandfather’s old tractor up and running after sitting for 40 years in the shed.

“Glen was someone who looked out for other people,” he said, “...that kindness and generosity was also shown in the fact that Glen loved nothing more than to spend time with his sister Millie and brothers Matthew and Danny.

“He taught Matthew how to box so that he would never be bullied at school. He taught Danny how to ride a bike and ... he would take Millie out in the field car, and so officially will always be the one who taught her to drive.”

He added that Glen “was extremely creative, highly intelligent and gifted with his hands”.

The cleric said Glen had become a “gifted joiner” and an “accomplished sportsman, captaining his school rugby team and representing Portadown Rugby Club from minis right the way up to their senior teams”.

He loved the meetings and social events at Bleary Young Farmers Club and had recently followed in his family’s footsteps by becoming a member of the Diamond Grange Orange Lodge, he added.

“His tragic, sudden and untimely death has left his family, his friends and this entire community devastated because we have lost someone whom we have deeply loved.”

