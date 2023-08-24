Dr Sean McMahon, who worked at Craigavon Area Hospital and was due to get married soon, had been at the Health and Wellbeing Suite of the leisure centre when he collapsed on Tuesday evening.

It is understood staff at the centre rushed to his aid, performing CPR until an ambulance arrived. He sadly passed away at hospital a short time later.A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “At approximately 8.00pm yesterday evening (Tuesday) a gentleman attending the Health & Wellbeing Suite at South Lake Leisure Centre collapsed and became unresponsive. Staff on duty were quick to respond performing CPR until the ambulance service arrived. The gentleman was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where he passed away.”Hundreds of people, including many of his colleagues, shared their heartbreak and shock at Dr McMahon’s sudden passing on social media.

Colleagues in particular spoke very highly of him, while expressing their condolences to his fiancee and family.

“Devastated to hear the passing of Sean," said one. "What a lovely person and fantastic doctor and colleague. Thinking of all his family and fiancee at this time.”Another said: “A true gentleman and a talented doctor. A valued colleague of ours, he will be greatly missed! Heart goes out to Sean's family and friends.”Offering sincere condolences to his family, friends and fiancee, another colleage described him as "a great doctor and... a pleasure to work alongside”.

A further colleague added: "It was a pleasure to have worked with Sean! Thinking of you all!”

A friend of the couple also expressed their grief at his tragic death.

“Debbie I’m heartbroken for you," they said. "So sorry for your loss and to Sean’s family also. Such a difficult time for you all. My prayers are with you all at this difficult time.”

Murray Funeral Directors in Cullyhanna said Dr Sean McMahon was formerly of Oldtown Road, Cullyhanna and Craigavon.

A family notice described him as the "treasured son of Charles and Frances, loving fiancé of Debbie and devoted brother of Terence, Edel, Aideen (Lappin), Seárlait (Lappin) and Sarah-Louise (Muckian)".