Heartfelt tributes have been paid to 'a gentleman who served the people', former Craigavon Mayor Jim McCammick, after his death this week.

Mr McCammick started in local politics in the 1970s as a Vanguard Unionist councillor and was mayor in 1975 for Vanguard and again in 1981 for the UUP.

Originally a strong supporter of Vanguard founder, hardliner William Craig, Mr McCammick later moved to the UUP and became a strong supporter of David Trimble.

A family notice said the former mayor, 86, had lived on Bleary Road, Portadown and died peacefully on New Year's Eve in Willow Grove Care Home.

Former Craigavon Mayor Jim McCammick has passed away aged 86.

It added that he was the husband of Iris, dearly loved father of David, Miriam, Luween and Mark also a much loved Granda of Kathryn, Erin, William, Victoria, Andrew, Alexandra, Hannah and Joshua.

The UUP man was a long time businessman in the Portadown area in the textiles sector, producing shirts and other garments.

Dozens of people paid tribute to him on social media in similar terms.

Gabrielle Monaghan said he had been "a gentleman and he served everybody" while Liam McArdle agreed he was "an absolute gentleman".

Carol-ann Woods said he had been her boss for six years. "He was very good to work for," she added.

Mr McCammick's granddaughter, Victoria McDowell, said he had been the youngest ever mayor in the borough.

"He was a devout Christian and devoted husband to my Granny Iris for 69 years," she said. "Granda was a successful man, both in his businesses and political life, both of which took him all over the world."

She added: "He was dedicated to church and civic life and sat on many a board...but church and Granny always came first. Growing up we lived near, and then next door to Granny and Granda, they played a very active part in our upbringing and many happy times were spent at Bleary Road dancing around the kitchen. Although today I sit with a broken heart, watching my Granny ask 'what am I going to do without you Jim?' because 69 years married wasn't enough for her .... I know he is at home with the Lord."