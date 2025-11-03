Rev Dr Ivan Patterson, 76, served as moderator from 2011 to 2012, being elected moderator in 2011.

A former television repair engineer who went on to become moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has been described as “a wise leader, a gifted preacher and a compassionate pastor".

He passed away on 29 October and his funeral took place in High Street Presbyterian Church, Antrim today.

During the service, the current moderator, Rev Dr Trevor Gribben, described him as “a wise leader, a gifted preacher and a compassionate pastor".

Dr Patterson served as minister of Newcastle Presbyterian Church for 22 years from 1991 until his retirement in 2013.

He is survived by his wife Maureen, who he married in 1972, and his son Stephen, daughter-in-law Morag, and three grandsons, Sam, Tom and Nate.

The service of thanksgiving took place at High Street Presbyterian Church in Antrim, followed by a private committal at the old Buckna Presbyterian Church, near Broughshane, the church of his youth.

During the service Dr Patterson’s son Stephen paid tribute to his father, as did Rev William McCully, minister of Dundonald Presbyterian Church, who was Dr Patterson’s assistant in Newcastle for two-and-a-half years.

Paying tribute to "his great friend…and mentor", Mr McCully said: “Ivan was an absolute gentleman. Thoughtful and kind, he became a mentor and guide to me as he has been ever since we first met."

“Ivan was just a delight to work alongside. I learned so much in a short period of time. Both Ivan and Maureen were a team in Newcastle complementing each other…He was always supportive and very thoughtful – I witnessed how much he helped people – his gift was coming alongside people and even when saying tough things, he did so always with the best of intentions for the good of the Gospel and the church at large.”

The youngest of three children, Dr Patterson was brought up near the County Antrim village of Buckna, where he worshipped with his family at the local Presbyterian Church. Attending Ballymena Intermediate School, he went on to the town’s Technical College before working as a television repair engineer.

After seven years, he attended Queen’s University where he obtained a degree in Semitic Studies, spending time at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He completed his training for the ordained ministry at Union Theological College.

Dr Patterson was ordained in First Presbyterian Church, Bangor, and also served in Bushvale Presbyterian near Ballymoney and Newcastle Presbyterian, where he served until his retirement in 2013. While in Newcastle he formed a twinning arrangement with a congregation of the Hungarian Reformed Church in Hodos, Romania, where he often visited, and was also deeply involved in youth work.

In his opening address as Moderator at the General Assembly in June 2011, he said, “As we read the record of what God has done, Christians ought to find themselves being drawn into the story as participants, not spectators. Jesus speaks about going the extra mile, welcoming strangers, loving enemies, forgiving those who do us harm. Being peacemakers and encouragers – that is what we are called to be – witnesses who bring good tidings.”