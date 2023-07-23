​Tributes to pipe band major who died during North Down and Ards Pipe Band Championship

​Alec Brown, a Scotsman who lived on the island of Arranmore off the coast of Co Donegal, had been at the North Down and Ards Pipe Band Championship on Saturday when he took ill suddenly.

The Ulster-Scots Agency said: "Alec was a stalwart of the pipe band scene for many years, particularly supporting the development of young musicians, whether at home on Arranmore, in Raphoe or within the wider movement.

"Earlier this year he represented Ulster-Scots in Galway at a gathering of cultural activists from all over the British Isles and was a great ambassador for our community.

Tributes have been paid to Alec Brown

"His hard work, dedication and good humour will be sadly missed.

"We send our sincere sympathies to Alec's wife and family and his many friends. God bless.”

Under the Facebook post from the Ulster-Scots Agency Gary Blair wrote: “I was so shocked to hear this terrible news.

"I had many a chat with Alec over the years and benefitted from every one of them.

"He was a relentless worker with a great sense of humour.

"His death leaves a void in so many lives – my sympathies to all who knew him, his sorrowing family in particular.”

Arran Day Centre posted: “With heavy hearts we fondly remember and pay tribute to our dear friend Alec Brown.

"Alec was a true friend to us all, he would join us to celebrate any occasion and bring his music, charm, fun, laughter and charismatic personality every time.

"He was Mr Christmas, Mr Music man, Mr Pie man and an all round good guy.

"Thank you Alec, we will not forget you.”

The Black Watch Pipes and Drums 3SCOTS from Inverness said: “It is with great sadness we learn of the death of the late Pipe Major Alec Brown, Eck Broon, as he was known to his friends.

“Eck Brown served his whole Army career with The Black Watch, Royal Higland Regiment, amassing over 30 years of service.