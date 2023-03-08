Tributes to PSNI officer Colin Prime who died following Belfast assault while off duty

Police have launched a murder enquiry after the 41-year-old father-of-two from the Banbridge area who died on Monday.

He had been in a critical condition after he was attacked on Belfast's Malone Road in the early hours of Sunday, January 29.

The three men who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.

Colin Prime was assaulted on January 29 while off duty on the Malone Road in Belfast

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “My thoughts, and deepest sympathies, are first and foremost with Colin’s family who have been left bereft. Friends and colleagues are deeply saddened by Colin’s death.

“The assault occurred between 3.00am and 3.30am on Sunday, January 29 when Colin was waiting for a lift in the car park beside licensed premises.

“It has been reported that three men approached Colin and his friend before an altercation occurred which spilled out onto the Malone Road, at the junction of Eglantine Avenue.

“I can confirm that Colin’s occupation as a police officer had no bearing on the attack.”Detective Inspector Griffin appealed for anyone with information to bring it to police: “We know that this area would have been relatively busy with vehicles at the time, particularly taxi drivers, and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the vicinity to check their dashcam for relevant footage.

Police say the assault took place at the junction of Malone Road and Eglantine Avenue. Google Maps image

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1297 of 16/02/23.

Colin was a former player at Banbridge Rugby Club who said members were “greatly saddened” by news of his passing.

In his death notice Colin is described as the much loved and devoted daddy of Kobi and Odin, husband of Louise, cherished son of Jim and Carol, dearest brother of Rory and his wife Linn and uncle of Emily and Maya.

There are no funeral details at present.

Colin Carson, a friend of the Banbridge man through equestrian games, posted to Facebook: “Colin was a larger than life character who always met you with a disarming smile and a look of mischief and fun in his eyes.

"For all his love of a good party, which he would usually be the life and soul of, his over riding feature was his kindness. He would always help and encourage the underdog!