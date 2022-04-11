Tributes to Shauna McDevitt after Toome Bypass road death tragedy

The A6 Toome Bypass

Police named the victim as 47-year-old Shauna McDevitt from Londonderry.

She died after a collision on the dual carriageway in Co Antrim shortly after 11pm on Sunday.

A man in his 50s was arrested a short time later and remains in custody assisting officers with their inquiries.

Paying tribute to Shauna, a friend on Facebook wrote: “Heaven has really gained a beautiful angel. Wayyyyy to soon.

“The most amazing loving girl ever. RIP Shauna.”

City of Derry Airport, where Shauna worked, posted: “All our hearts are saddened by this sudden and tragic loss of life.

“Shauna was truly, the most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet.

“Shauna will be forever in our thoughts and her memory will live long through the many lives she touched.”

The Toome Bypass was closed for some time after the tragedy but has since reopened.

Police said inquiries are continuing.